Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,245.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,193.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,315.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $833.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

