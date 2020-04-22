Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,325 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

