Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

