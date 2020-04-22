Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,813. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

