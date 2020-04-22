USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

USNA stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.38. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $266.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $188,490.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,889.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $165,367.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

