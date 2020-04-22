US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NS. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35.

In other news, Director Robert J. Munch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary Rose Brown purchased 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,002.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 349,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,278 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NuStar Energy by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

