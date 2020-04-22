US Capital Advisors Comments on EnLink Midstream LLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Shares of ENLC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $581.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 535.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 459,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,643,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,587,000 after buying an additional 940,205 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

