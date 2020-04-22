Urogen Pharma Ltd Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:URGN)

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Urogen Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on URGN. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $486.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

