United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,818,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.73. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

