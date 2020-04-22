United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.95. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

