United Natural Foods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,336 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical volume of 1,970 call options.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 819,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 117,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,033. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $639.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

