United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Fire Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

UFCS opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $749.47 million, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.26. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $289.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Fire Group news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $38,794.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,524,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Fire Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,427,000 after buying an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Fire Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

