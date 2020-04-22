Union Pacific (UNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $144.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.