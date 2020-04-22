Union Pacific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 13,686 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the average daily volume of 1,401 put options.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $144.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

