UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €10.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €11.10 ($12.91) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.39 ($14.41).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.