UNICHARM CORP/S Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of UNICHARM CORP/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UNICHARM CORP/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UNICHARM CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of UNICY stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.14. UNICHARM CORP/S has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

About UNICHARM CORP/S

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

