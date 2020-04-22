Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of UCTT opened at $15.05 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $670.13 million, a PE ratio of -62.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 89,677 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth $5,868,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

