UBS Group Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €207.00 Price Target

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) received a €207.00 ($240.70) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

SRT3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sartorius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €186.67 ($217.05).

Shares of SRT3 opened at €255.20 ($296.74) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($145.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €211.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €199.27.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

