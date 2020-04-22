Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TWST has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.21. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $107,198.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,038.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 215,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,784,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

