TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TUIFY. Commerzbank upgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TUI AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

TUIFY stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TUI AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TUI AG/ADR will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG/ADR Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

