TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%.

TRST traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $502.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

