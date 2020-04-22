TrueVett (VME) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 36.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, TrueVett has traded down 48.1% against the dollar. TrueVett has a total market capitalization of $5,836.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueVett token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.96 or 0.04537389 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00067067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014096 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003334 BTC.

About TrueVett

VME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi . The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime . The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com

TrueVett Token Trading

TrueVett can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueVett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueVett using one of the exchanges listed above.

