TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

KEY stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

