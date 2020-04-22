TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 992 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $136.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.