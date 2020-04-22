TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 7,905 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Twitter were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 49.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,253,690 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.