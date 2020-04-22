TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 43,346 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,346 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

FIXD stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

