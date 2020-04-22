TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,052 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

