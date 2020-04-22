TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,254 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 25,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

NYSE VFC opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

