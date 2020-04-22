TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 12,253 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.21. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

