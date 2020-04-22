TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 109 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $358.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.99. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

