TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 2,257.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Banner were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,628,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 83,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banner by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Banner by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Banner stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

