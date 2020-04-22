TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 616 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 234,583 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after buying an additional 427,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,770,000 after buying an additional 319,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 543.01 and a beta of 1.63. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

