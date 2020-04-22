TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 423 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 212.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VMware were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,214. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.69. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

