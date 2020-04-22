TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,291 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 516.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $85,568,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,927,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after purchasing an additional 767,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its position in Square by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,372 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,339 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 2.82. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

