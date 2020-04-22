TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,896,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,551,000 after purchasing an additional 177,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,529,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,066,000 after acquiring an additional 234,251 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $250.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.84 and a 200 day moving average of $279.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

