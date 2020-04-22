TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 76.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,100,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.92.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

