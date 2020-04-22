TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.25 and a 200-day moving average of $224.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $242,071.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,507.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $263.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.