TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $89,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

