TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $56,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.95. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.38.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

