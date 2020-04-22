TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 16.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Waste Management by 15.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

WM stock opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $5,129,387.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,782.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

