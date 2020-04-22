TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 511.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 665,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after purchasing an additional 664,590 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,481,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

