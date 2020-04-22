TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PPL were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after buying an additional 2,246,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 555,053 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after purchasing an additional 908,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,733,000 after purchasing an additional 421,043 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

