TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $113,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 187,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 483.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $26.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.