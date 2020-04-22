TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Professional Planning now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

