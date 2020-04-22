TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after buying an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,837,000 after buying an additional 124,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

NYSE BDX opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.49 and a 200-day moving average of $254.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

