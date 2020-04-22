TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $333.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.