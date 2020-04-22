TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 800 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $86,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 30,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,466 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,809 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $15,828,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 707,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 927,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.