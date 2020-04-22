Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 354,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 265,719 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 42,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

