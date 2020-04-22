Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director David L. Bonvenuto acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $30,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Riddle acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,886.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 26,764 shares of company stock worth $490,056 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

