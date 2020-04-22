Trip.com Group Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trip.com Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.21. 131,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,239,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

